First COVID-19 death in Madison County

REXBURG — Madison County is reporting its first COVID-19 death is a woman in her 80s who died at the end of last week.

Eastern Idaho Public Health isn’t releasing any other details about the woman due to privacy laws, but family members also confirmed to EastIdahoNews.com that the death was caused by COVID-19.

The deceased woman brings the total death count locally to 31, split between EIPH and Southeastern Idaho Public Health. Most of the deaths are in Bonneville (13) and Bingham (8) counties. There have also been deaths in Fremont, Jefferson and Bannock counties. With the exception of one death, a person in her 30s, all the deaths have been individuals over the age of 60. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 4,467 recoveries in eastern Idaho, and are currently 705 active cases in the region.

The latest death comes as Madison County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations. On Tuesday, Madison Memorial Hospital reported no COVID-19 in-patients, but on Thursday they reported four, including two in the ICU.

There are currently 51 active COVID-19 cases in Madison, according to EIPH data from Thursday.

For more COVID-19 visit the EastIdahoNews.com COVID-19 page.