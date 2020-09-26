First female in Wyoming receives Eagle Scout rank

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KGWN) – Tuesday night was a historical moment in Wyoming history. The first female in the cowboy state, Taylor Merriman-Fish, was awarded the eagle scout rank.

Taylor was honored by the award and says it still feels unreal.

“I just earned my Eagle Scout rank. So, I’m the first female in Wyoming to earn it. It’s surreal. It hasn’t clicked yet, but I’m a pioneer – at least, I’ve been told that several times tonight.”

This 18-year-old pioneer passed her Board-of-Review and was honored with the Eagle Scout rank by Eagle Board Members Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr and U.S. Senator Mike Enzi.

Taylor says looking back she’s glad she stuck with the program and hopes others will too.

“Don’t quit, because there were several times that I wanted to. I was ready to throw the towel in cause I was done. But it’s important to push forward because it is something that is hard, but anything worthwhile is hard. So, you just need to push through and do it.”

Looking forward, Taylor says she will be attending the Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas starting January 2021