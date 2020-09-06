Fleeing driver taken into custody after two-vehicle crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An individual was taken into police custody Sunday evening after a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Utah Avenue and Broadway Street in Idaho Falls.

The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but a silver car and a white truck were involved. The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot following the crash, but was later apprehended by police.

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, but not arrested as of 5:30 p.m.

All of the injuries from the crash were minor, Clements said.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

Courtesy photo