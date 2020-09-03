Here’s what’s happening with the limited-edition Eastern Idaho State Fair

The following is a news release from the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

This year’s limited-edition Eastern Idaho State Fair still packs in the fun with an amazing lineup of rodeo competitors, 4-H livestock competitions and a great way to get your fair food fix.

The Eastern Idaho State Fair is excited to honor our 118-year tradition by continuing to host the annual 4-H Livestock Competition and Sale this year. We will also be providing rodeo fans with two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo along with an innovative way to get your fair food fix.

Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, Voted PRCA Small Rodeo of the Year in 2019, returns for 2020!

It’s going to be one of the best line-ups of competitors our rodeo has ever seen! Current world champions Stetson Wright, Clayton Biglow and Haven Meged, along with 14 former world champions, including Tyson Durfey, and Nellie Miller, will compete against some of the best local talent for their chance to qualify for this year’s National Finals Rodeo. Matt Shiozawa, Max Kuttler, Garrett Smith and Clay Stone are just a few of the talented locals who will compete at this year’s Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo.

As always, our competitors will face some of the best stock in the world from Powder River Rodeo and D & H Cattle, both nominated as one of the top 5 PRCA Stock Contractors in 2019. This marks the ninth time the Powder River Rodeo and D & H Cattle were selected as one of the best stock contractors in the United States and Canada.

Tickets are on sale now at www.funatthefair.com; Due to social distancing requirements, it is very limited seating at this year’s rodeo, and tickets are selling fast! They won’t last long!

Monday, Sept. 7, at 7 p.m. is Military Night – show your gratitude to the men and women who have served or continue to serve this country.

Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo teams up with the Man Up Crusade to raise awareness of domestic violence.

The Gem State Classic is the ONLY professional rodeo event in Eastern Idaho this year, and we are ready to hit the dirt! Don’t miss out on this fast-paced, entertaining professional rodeo while supporting some great causes.

Get your fair food fix

Fifteen of our most popular concessionaires will be on-site and serving their famous delicacies to the public on Sept. 4 to 8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Most vendors will remain open Sunday, Sept. 6, as well. There is no gate admission to get your favorite food this year, so join us as many times a day as you wish! Visit www.funatthefair.com for a map and full list of this years participating concessionaires!

4H Livestock Competition and Sale

This year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair may look a bit different than year’s past, but we are working very hard to make sure our community’s agricultural roots are front and center with our 4-H Livestock Competitions. 4-H and youth programs are a high priority for the fair’s Board of Directors, and they want to ensure youth would be able to show their livestock at this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair.

We are excited to be able to continue our century-old tradition of supporting the local 16 county 4-H programs. This year we will be having a condensed version, with only livestock shows and sales being conducted on the fairgrounds. Shows will begin on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, and run through Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, with the grand finale being the 4-H Junior Market Animal Sale being held in the Goddard Pavilion starting at 6:30 p.m., which will be available online or in person. For the complete schedule, go to www.funatthefair.com and choose “Daily Schedule.”