Idaho Falls police cruiser involved in two-vehicle crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls Police officer was involved in a vehicle collision around 6 p.m. Monday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Sunnyside Road, police spokeswoman Jessica Clements told EastIdahoNews.com. The officer was on duty in his patrol vehicle when the crash occurred.

A witness said the other vehicle was a red car.

It’s not clear what happened, or who was at fault. It’s also not clear if the wind or thunderstorm played a role in the crash. Authorities responded to a number of weather related crashes Monday evening.

Clements said neither the officer nor driver of the other vehicle sustained any serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Idaho State Police. No other details have been released.