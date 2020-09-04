IDOC inmate from Rexburg dies in apparent suicide

BOISE — An Idaho Department of Correction inmate from Rexburg is dead after an apparent suicide.

Prison staff found Gilberto Mendoza, 28, unresponsive around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, according to an IDOC news release. Staff at the prison immediately began performing life-saving measures and called 911. However, Mendoza was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Mendoza was serving a two to 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to felony robbery 2019. Mendoza was eligible for parole in August 2021.

The Idaho Maximum Security Institution houses up to 538 maximum-security male inmates south of Boise. The facility opened 1989 and primarily houses close custody and those needing segregation for others. The Idaho Maximum Security Institution also operates the Secure Mental Health Facility, houses inmates under civil commitments and those on death row.

Mendoza is the third IDOC inmate who has taken their own life in 2020.

The incident remains under investigation by IDOC.