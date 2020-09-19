Intoxicated man arrested after running in and out of traffic and hitting vehicles

IDAHO FALLS — An intoxicated man has been arrested for multiple misdemeanors after causing a traffic disturbance in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said at around 2 p.m. dispatchers started receiving calls about a man on Lincoln Road who was running into traffic, hitting vehicles and climbing onto the hoods of vehicles.

Multiple witnesses told EastIdahoNews.com the man was holding something they assumed was a firearm. However, Clements said when officers arrived they found no evidence of a firearm.

Officers quickly determined the man was intoxicated, and took him into custody. As of 3 p.m. he had been taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for evaluation and then he was to be taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

He was arrested for one misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace, two misdemeanor counts of injury to property, and one misdemeanor count of being intoxicated while on a public highway.

The man’s identity has not been released.