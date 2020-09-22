TODAY'S WEATHER
Landing airplane blown into fence in Island Park

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Courtesy Idaho State Police

ISLAND PARK — An airplane was blown into a fence while landing in Island Park Tuesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police found the Cessna 182 Skylane had gone into a barbed-wire fence along the runway of the Henry’s Lake Airstrip. The pilot told deputies that they were trying to land when a strong crosswind blew the off the airstrip, according to a Fremont County news release.

The airplane was flying out of West Yellowstone, Montana.

Everyone inside the airplane is OK. The airplane received minor damage.

No other information was released.

