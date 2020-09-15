Life Lessons: Merrill Huntsman shares how he’s cared for his wife following her Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We usually ask MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers might make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

For the next few weeks, we are interviewing people who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. This is leading up to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26. The purpose is to raise awareness and find a cure for the terminal disease.

Merrill Huntsman’s wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s four years ago today. She was in her early 50s and since then, Merrill has learned how to care for the love of his life. He compares slowly losing his wife to watching a snowman melt.

Merrill works to educate other people in similar situations and tries to remain optimistic during the hard times.

Watch the video above for our entire interview with Merrill and you can learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here.