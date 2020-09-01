Life Lessons: What Phyllis Tobias has learned since her husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We usually ask MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers might make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

For the next few weeks, we are interviewing people who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. This is leading up to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 26. The purpose is to raise awareness and find a cure for the terminal disease.

Phyllis Tobias says her husband, Pete, has always been a little absentminded. But when his secretary called several years ago and said Pete forgot to pay his taxes, Phyllis knew there was something wrong.

Pete was diagnosed with dementia and now lives full-time at Morningstar Senior Living. Phyllis visits him every day and has learned many things about caring for someone with memory loss.

Watch the video above for our entire interview with Phyllis and you can learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here.