Local animal shelter will close Monday for kennel installation

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The Pocatello Animal Shelter will be closed Monday, September 14 while staff installs new cat kennels at the facility.

The shelter will be closed to walk-in visitors. However, staff will still be available for owner returns and appointment-only adoptions.

Officials apologize for any inconvenience the closure may cause. The shelter will reopen Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m.

For questions or more information, contact Pocatello Animal Services at (208) 234-6156. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.