M. Night Shyamalan has revealed the title and poster for his upcoming movie

(CNN) — Director M. Night Shyamalan announced on Saturday the beginning of filming for his new movie titled “Old.”

“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film,” Shyamalan said on Twitter along with a picture of himself on set. “It’s called Old.”

Shyamalan also released the film poster, which shows what appears to be an hourglass timer with bodies falling down instead of sand.

Nearly two weeks ago, the writer and producer shared a selfie of himself at a beach “scouting with crew” for the set of the new movie. “Feel lucky to be telling stories again,” he captioned the photo.

“Old” is set to be released July 2021, according to the film poster.

Universal Pictures announced in September 2019 two new thriller films from Shyamalan that would be released in 2021 and 2023.

“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a news release.

“There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”

Shyamalan partnered with Universal for previous films, including “The Visit,” “Split,” and “Glass.”

The director is also shooting the remaining four episodes of season two of “Servant,” an American psychological horror web series.

