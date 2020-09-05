Major traffic slowdown on I-15 between Blackfoot and Pocatello

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police report northbound traffic on Interstate 15 between mileposts 73 and 93 is at a near standstill Friday afternoon due to construction in the area.

The section of highway is where traffic funnels into the construction zone between Pocatello and Blackfoot.

There is increased traffic in the area due to the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Motorists are advised to expect extended delays through this area.