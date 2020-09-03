Man arrested for aggravated assault after early morning incident near homeless shelter

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested a man Thursday after an early morning SWAT situation near a homeless shelter in Idaho Falls.

Police arrived at Evergreen Lofts apartments near the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission at 3130 South Yellowstone Avenue around 3 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com. Police say, Jesse Bryan, 48, had pointed a firearm at a person during an argument.

The SWAT team was called because Bryan went inside an apartment and refused to come outside, Clements says in a news release. Neighbors were moved out of the area for safety.

“The Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team attempted to make contact with a PA system from outside the residence but received no response,” the news release reads. “The team then breached a rear window in order to make contact with those inside.”

Jesse Bryan | Bonneville County Jail

A crisis negotiator began speaking with those inside the apartment, which lead to a woman and children leaving the apartment shortly before Bryan exited peacefully.

Officers obtained a warrant for the apartment and found an airsoft pistol that closely resembles a conventional firearm. The airsoft gun matched the description of the one Bryan had allegedly made the threats with.

Investigators were still seen wrapping up the situation around 7:30 a.m. as they carried two brown evidence bags out to patrol cars.

Police arrested Bryan for felony aggravated assault and booked him into the Bonneville County Jail. He is expected to make an initial appearance Thursday afternoon where bail will be set.

CORRECTION: Initially the incident was reported by police to have happened at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission which shares the location with Evergreen Lofts apartments. EastIdahoNews.com has updated the story with the correction and apologizes for the error.

Officers with the Idaho Falls Police Department seen carrying two brown evidence bags to patrol cars after an early morning SWAT incident involving a gun. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

The airsoft gun IFPD located. | Courtesy Idaho Falls Police