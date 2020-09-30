Man arrested after injury hit and run crash

IDAHO FALLS — A Bonneville County man has been arrested for his role in an alleged hit and run crash Tuesday.

Just after 4 p.m., authorities responded to the area of 5000 West 17th North for an injury crash involving a woman riding a bicycle. When they arrived, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel located the 58-year-old woman and two individuals who found her injured on the side of the road.

No other involved vehicles were in the area at the time and there were no witnesses to the crash, according to a county news release. The victim could not remember details of how she was injured or how she got to the location. She was taken by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with head injuries. The victim was found to be wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the crash that appeared to have prevented more serious injuries.

Deputies processed the scene and located several identifiable vehicle parts left behind in the collision. A deputy checking the area located a damaged vehicle parked at a residence less than two miles away on 33rd North and was able to make contact with the owner.

Through investigation and interviews at that location, deputies were able to match damage and found parts from the crash scene with that vehicle as well as identify the driver as 27-year-old Agustin Perez Otero. In talking with Perez Otero, he at first advised deputies he was not involved in the crash but then admitted he struck the woman on the bicycle and left the scene.

Perez Otero was placed under arrest at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony leaving the scene of an injury crash.

Deputies are continuing the investigation and the victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.