Man arrested on DUI charges after leading authorities on high-speed chase

ST. ANTHONY – A Chester man is in custody following a high-speed chase in Fremont County Friday night.

A news release from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office indicates it happened at 9:23 p.m. on Hog Hollow Road near St. Anthony.

Deputy Chad Evans and Reserve Deputy Ronnie Sykes responded to a “suspicious vehicle with a possibly intoxicated driver” and found 32-year-old Jacob Dolezal on the side of the road.

As they approached, Dolezal took off and deputies lost sight of him.

Dolezal began heading towards them a short time later.

“Deputy Evans tried multiple times to avoid a collision but the suspect rammed his patrol vehicle,” the news release says.

Deputies sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Dolezal was arrested and taken to Fremont County Jail on charges of driving under the influence, possession of open container by a driver, felony eluding, and two counts of aggravated battery.

Idaho State Police assisted Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in the response.