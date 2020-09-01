Man dies at EIRMC days after motorcycle crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 3:29 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single motorcycle crash at South Lincoln St. and West Ave. D, in Jerome.

Robert Skinner, 55, of Jerome, was traveling on a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle eastbound on West Avenue D. Skinner turned southbound on South Lincoln Street where he lost control and the motorcycle overturned. Skinner was ejected and was not wearing a helmet.

Skinner was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 31. Next of kin has been notified.