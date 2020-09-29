Man killed in bulldozer accident near Ririe Reservoir

RIRIE – A man is dead following a bulldozer accident near the Ririe Reservoir Monday morning.

A news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office indicates a construction crew with Bonneville County Road and Bridge was working on a park in the area. Around 10:45 a.m., the bulldozer flipped over.

A co-worker quickly called 911 but the man died shortly after the accident occurred.

His name is not being released right now because law enforcement has not informed all of his family members yet.

