Man killed, woman flown to hospital following motorcycle crash in Island Park

ISLAND PARK — A Rexburg man was killed and a woman was flown to the hospital after their motorcycle was hit on US Highway 20 Thursday night.

David Parker, 49, and Traci Parker, 48, were riding eastbound on a 2003 Honda motorcycle north of Island Park around 9:05 p.m. Idaho State Police say the Parkers crashed and went into the westbound lanes.

Lauren Cuevas-Melendez, 27, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was driving westbound in a 2019 Dodge Journey when he then struck the motorcycle, according to ISP.

David Parker died on the scene and Traci Parker was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. They were both wearing helmets and Cuevas-Melendez was wearing a seatbelt.

US Highway 20 was blocked for five hours. ISP was assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.