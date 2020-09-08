UPDATE: Fall River power restored, Rocky Mountain, Idaho Power crews still working at it

As of 9 a.m…

Fall River Electric has restored power to all its customers. Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power are still working on things.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Thousands across eastern Idaho are without electricity Tuesday morning due to severe weather and downed power lines.

As of 7:30 a.m…

Over 3,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Jefferson, Bonneville, and Bingham counties were without power.

Over 1,400 Fall River Electric customers were also without power in Madison, Jefferson and Fremont counties.

Over 8,000 Idaho Power customers were also without power in Bingham, Bannock and Power counties.

Strong winds have caused power lines to blow over and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity throughout the region.

The latest power outage numbers can be found here and here and here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story throughout the day.