UPDATE: Fall River power restored, Rocky Mountain, Idaho Power crews still working at it
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
As of 9 a.m…
Fall River Electric has restored power to all its customers. Rocky Mountain Power and Idaho Power are still working on things.
ORIGINAL STORY:
IDAHO FALLS — Thousands across eastern Idaho are without electricity Tuesday morning due to severe weather and downed power lines.
As of 7:30 a.m…
Strong winds have caused power lines to blow over and crews are working as quickly as possible to restore electricity throughout the region.
The latest power outage numbers can be found here and here and here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story throughout the day.