Power restored to most of downtown Idaho Falls after blown fuses and small fire

IDAHO FALLS — Blown fuses and a small fire shut power off for most of downtown Idaho Falls Friday morning.

The outage happened around 11 a.m. in an alley between Shoup and Park Avenues. Idaho Falls Power Assistant General Manager Stephen J. Boorman explained to EastIdahonews.com a couple of “cut-outs” or fuses did their job and blew.

The cut-out devices sit between the power feeder lines and the transformers, protecting the distribution transformers from power surges and overloads. Boorman says that this year, Idaho Falls Power has been replacing several worn and cracked cut-outs throughout the grid.

The outages resulted in two large booms that were heard throughout downtown. A small fire also ignited along the power pole where the fuses sit.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with an engine and closed off a block of Shoupe Avenue as Idaho Falls Power crews went into the air using a cherry picker with a fire extinguisher.

The fire was out by 11:30 a.m. and by 12:30 a.m. Idaho Falls Power reports having the lights back on to most of downtown.

Several streets are still without power, and no estimate has been given about when power will be restored.