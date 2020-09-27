Salmon waters to be stocked with trout in early October

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

SALMON – Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 1,400 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at three area waters in early October.

Trout will be stocked between Oct. 5 and 9 in the following locations:

Hayden Creek Pond

Hyde Creek Pond

Kids Creek Pond

About 600 trout will be stocked in Hayden Creek Pond. Hyde Creek Pond and Kids Creek Pond will be stocked with 400 trout.

The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.