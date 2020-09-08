TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
51°
clear sky
humidity: 37%
wind: 23mph NNE
H 60 • L 55

School closures for Tuesday Sept. 8

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Education

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

BLACKFOOT — A number of school districts are without power in eastern Idaho due to the wind storm Monday night. The following schools are closed or are starting late as a result.

CLOSURES:

  • Blackfoot School District 55
  • Snake River School District 52
  • Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
  • Bingham Academy
  • Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School
  • Idaho Science Technology Charter School
  • Terreton Elementary
  • West Jefferson Jr. High
  • West Jefferson High School
  • Hobbs Elementary School

LATE START:

  • Madison School District 321 will have a two hour delayed start. Pre-School classes held before 10:30 am are cancelled.
  • Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a two hour delayed start.
  • Midway Elementary School in Jefferson School District 251 is delayed for two hours.
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: