School closures for Tuesday Sept. 8
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
BLACKFOOT — A number of school districts are without power in eastern Idaho due to the wind storm Monday night. The following schools are closed or are starting late as a result.
CLOSURES:
- Blackfoot School District 55
- Snake River School District 52
- Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy
- Bingham Academy
- Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School
- Idaho Science Technology Charter School
- Terreton Elementary
- West Jefferson Jr. High
- West Jefferson High School
- Hobbs Elementary School
LATE START:
- Madison School District 321 will have a two hour delayed start. Pre-School classes held before 10:30 am are cancelled.
- Sugar-Salem School District 322 will have a two hour delayed start.
- Midway Elementary School in Jefferson School District 251 is delayed for two hours.