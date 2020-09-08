School closures for Tuesday Sept. 8

BLACKFOOT — A number of school districts are without power in eastern Idaho due to the wind storm Monday night. The following schools are closed or are starting late as a result.

CLOSURES:

Blackfoot School District 55

Snake River School District 52

Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy

Bingham Academy

Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center Middle School

Idaho Science Technology Charter School

Terreton Elementary

West Jefferson Jr. High

West Jefferson High School

Hobbs Elementary School

LATE START: