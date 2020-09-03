Search continues for missing Idaho toddler who vanished Wednesday

EAGLE — Search and Rescue teams are still searching for a missing 2-year-old who disappeared from an Eagle home on Wednesday.

The Eagle Police Department reports Rory Pope was last seen near West Nordic Drive around 12:15 p.m. Crews searched extensively throughout Wednesday afternoon and into the night. Dive teams also searched several ponds nearby the home.

Searchers also used drones, police K9’s and officers on the ground to search for Rory. As night fell, dive teams pulled back due to the approaching darkness making it difficult to see anything. Eagle Police officers, as well as Ada county sheriff’s deputies, continued their search for Rory.

“There is no evidence of any kind of foul play associated with Rory’s disappearance, so the search for Rory does not meet the criteria or the idea for an Amber Alert,” Eagle Police said in a Facebook post.

Divers preparing to search a pond near the location Rory Pope disappeared. | Courtesy Ada County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators hope to obtain any video footage that may have captured Rory in the moments he disappeared.

Police report they do not need any volunteers at this time, saying search crews are fully staffed.

“If we need volunteers, we will let you all know,” Police said. “We totally understand that people want to help.”

Rory has blond curly hair and was wearing a green shirt the morning he disappeared. Anyone with information about Rory’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Eagle Police Department at (208)-938-2260.

The area anyone last saw 2-year-old Rory Pope on Wednesday