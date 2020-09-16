UPDATE: Police still searching for man who ran from crash as driver’s name is released

UPDATE

ROBERTS — The Idaho State Police are still searching for the man who fled from a crash on Interstate 15 near Roberts Tuesday.

At around 3 p.m., troopers found that 50-year-old David Ruckdaschel, from Butte, Montana, lost control of a black 2018 Mazda 6 in the southbound lanes of I-15, according to an ISP news release. He and 29-year-old Justin Ruckdaschel, were not wearing seatbelts and the car landed on its top in the median.

Justin Ruckdaschel from Elko, Nevada, ran before the Idaho Falls Fire Department took David Ruckdaschel to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw Justin Ruckdaschel pick up a bag as he ran from the crash and ISP are calling him a person of interest. ISP spokesman Lt. Chris Weadick says that he has misdemenor warrants.

Anyone with information about Justin Ruckdaschel’s whereabouts is asked to contact ISP distapch at (208)-528-3408.

ISP was helped by an Idaho Falls Police Department K9 team, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the Roberts Quick Response team and Air Idaho Rescue.

Intermentant blockage of the southbound lanes lasted for around 3-and-a-half hours.

ROBERTS — Police are searching for a 29-year-old man who fled from a crash on Interstate 15 Tuesday.

Justin Ruckdaschel ran from the wrecked vehicle in the Roberts area around 3:30 p.m. ISP says he is 5’8″ and weighs around 150 lbs. He has misdemeanor warrants and police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Further information will be posted when we receive it.

ROBERTS — A 50-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Interstate 15 near Roberts.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says an ambulance took the man to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

It remains unclear if investigators have located the passenger that witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com ran from the scene of the crash carrying a bag.

ROBERTS — Drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are seeing major delays near Roberts after a vehicle rolled into the median Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses tells EastIdahoNews.com one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance but a second person in the vehicle took off running with a bag. Air Idaho Rescue was called to the scene and it appears they are searching for someone from the air.

Police with K9 dogs on the ground are searching in tree line filled with brush near the interstate.

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho State Police and other first responders are directing traffic around the crash. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and we will post new details as we learn them.