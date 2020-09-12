UPDATE: Authorities locate missing Washington man

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS – ISP reports Johnson has been located. Details about where he was found and whether he is safe were not released.

We will update this story if we get additional information.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho State Police on behalf of Washington State is issuing an endangered missing person alert for 68-year-old Paul Vernon Johnson of Walla Walla, Washington.

Johnson left his house on Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. and has not returned. He did not tell anyone about his travel plans.

There have been continued transactions on his credit card showing up in Idaho. His last pinged location was Kamiah on Sept. 10 at 4:09 p.m.

Walla Walla Police Department is concerned for Johnson because of multiple health issues. Authorities aren’t sure if Johnson’s phone is dead or out of cell reception. His phone is going straight to voicemail.

Johnson was driving a tan 2004 Jeep Wrangler with license plate number BJTY8188.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short-sleeve plaid shirt. Johnson is 5 foot 10, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Johnson or his vehicle, notify ISP at (208) 525-7377.