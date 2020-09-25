UPDATE: Four people arrested after police standoff in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Four people were arrested Friday morning after a lengthy standoff with local law enforcement.

The incident began at about 5:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of North Placer Avenue. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said police were looking for a man and a woman who were wanted for violent felony crimes. During their search, officers determined the pair were in the apartment complex.

A large contingent of officers blocked off roads surrounding the apartment complex and began negotiating with the pair to come outside.

When they refused and knowing their violent history, officers called in the SWAT team.

Neighbors were given safety instructions by officers as the situation unfolded, Clements said.

The woman was the first to come out of the apartment willingly and she was taken into custody. Police learned there were others in the apartment who refused to come out.

SWAT breached the door and deployed CS gas.

Two other women then came out of the apartment and Clements said the two lied, telling them the wanted man was not inside.

Police then sent a robot into the apartment and confirmed the wanted man was still there. A K9 went in and helped in taking the wanted man into custody.

Reporters observed the man being brought out of the apartment at about 8:30 a.m. in a blue jacket and white undershirt.

All four people are being taken to the Bonneville County Jail. Their names and charges are expected to be released later today.

Photos: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com