Woman killed, 3 rushed to hospital following crash near Tetonia

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Monday, Sept. 7, at approximately 8:12 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, eastbound Idaho highway 33 at milepost 118, west of Tetonia.

Thomas Muench, 33, of Rexburg, was driving westbound in a 2007 Mazda 6. Macie Ball, 19, was driving eastbound in a 2000 Toyota Camry with passengers Laurynn Ball, 20, and Mckenzie Shepard, 21, all of Victor. The vehicles collided head on.

Both Laurynn Ball and Thomas Muench were transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. Macie Ball was transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Health Care in Driggs. Mckenzie Shepard succumbed to her injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Thomas Muench, Macie Ball, and Mckenzie Shepard were wearing seatbelts. Laurynn Ball was not wearing a seatbelt.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately an hour. One lane was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while crews investigated. The Idaho State Police was assisted by Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s office, Teton County Fire and Rescue, and Madison County Ambulance. This crash is under investigation.