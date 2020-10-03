3 dead following early morning crash in canal near Idaho Falls

The following is a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – At approximately 3:10 a.m. Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho Falls Police officers, and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the intersection of South Holmes and 49th South to a two vehicle crash.

As emergency personnel arrived, they located two vehicles submerged in the adjacent canal and two female adults who had been ejected from one of them. One female was found deceased on the scene and Idaho Falls Fire transported the other to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

While emergency personnel and a sheriff’s office diver searched the canal for further victims, a wrecker was called to the scene to retrieve one of the vehicles that was upside down and under the water. Upon doing so, a male adult occupant was discovered deceased and trapped inside. No other victims or persons involved were located.

Deputies determined the vehicle with the male victim was traveling west on 49th South and failed to yield to a south bound vehicle occupied by the two females at the intersection with Holmes. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor and the crash is still under investigation.

Victims names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.