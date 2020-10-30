TODAY'S WEATHER
30-year-old killed in northern Idaho crash

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 5, at 8:01 p.m. a fatal crash occurred southbound US95 at milepost 442, 7 miles south of Athol.

A brown 2002 Saturn Vue driven by Joshua W. Paulson, 30, of Sandpoint, drifted off the left side of the roadway and entered the median. The vehicle rolled several times causing Paulson to be ejected.

Paulson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is still under investigation.

