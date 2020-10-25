Bridge project gets underway in Pocatello this fall, and you’re invited to an open house to learn more about it

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – The public is invited to take a look at the plans for the Carson Street Bridge replacement in Pocatello.

Built in 1950 and spanning just over 54 feet, the Carson Street Bridge is scheduled to be replaced during the fall of 2021. Staff with the city of Pocatello Engineering Department and the project designer, Keller Associates, will be available to hear comments and answer questions from the public Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Pocatello City Council Chambers at 911 North 7th Avenue. The new structure will be in the same location but slightly wider, with the sidewalks’ width extended to six feet from their current width of four feet.

“The Carson Street Bridge is over 70 years old and is in the worst overall condition of all the bridges within the city of Pocatello,” said Jeff Mansfield, Public Works Director/City Engineer. “Through engineering analysis and evaluation, it has been determined that a complete replacement of the bridge would be more cost-effective than continual rehabilitation efforts.”

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required in all city buildings. Occupancy of the council chambers is limited to 30 people at a time. If needed, entrance into the open house will be staggered. Attendees are encouraged to practice good social distancing (six feet or more) at all times. The city has a safety plan approved by Southeastern Idaho Public Health in support of this event and the protocols requested.

Residents can also view the information that will be presented at the open house online and provide their feedback via email to bkeller@kellerassociates.com.

“If you want to learn more about the project, we encourage you to attend the upcoming open house or visit the project’s website,” Mansfield said. “Details about the project will be updated periodically on the city’s project website at projects.pocatello.us.”

The city of Pocatello partnered with the State of Idaho to obtain a Federal Bridge Bundle Grant for the project. The city is responsible for 7.34% of the project’s cost. Recently, the city council approved allocating $111,957.59 towards the project. Because of construction materials cost fluctuations, the amount may change.