Crash causing heavy traffic on Sunnyside in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A crash has traffic slowed at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday and appears to involved two vehicles. EastIdaoNews.com observed significant damage to the front ends of both cars and airbags were deployed.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said they sent a fire engine and two ambulances to the scene of the crash.

Hammon said no one involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.

Those who drive through the area of the intersection should seek an alternative route as traffic is blocked up significantly on the road.

It remains unclear what caused the crash but Idaho Falls Police officers are on scene investigating.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.