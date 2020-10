Photos: Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS — A fire caused $60,000 in damage to a garage Thursday evening.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of East 25th Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of an outside fire, according to a department Facebook post. The fire spread to a garage and was eventually extinguished.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire. Nobody was injured.