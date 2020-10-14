Former construction worker opens towing company in Rigby because he enjoys helping people

RIGBY – Pulling your vehicle to the side of the road due to a flat tire, breakdown or some other mechanical failure is typically not convenient and is often stressful, especially if you don’t have someone who can help you.

The next time you’re in a similar situation, a local company may be able to help you.

Cutthroat Towing and Recovery opened about a week ago at 105 North 5050 East in Rigby. It offers roadside assistance for flat tires, breakdowns and accident recoveries. It specializes in off-road and backcountry vehicle recoveries for anyone living within 100 miles of the Rigby-Ririe area.

Though business has been slow since opening up, Co-owner Lance Calhoun tells EastIdahoNews.com there is a huge market for this type of business in eastern Idaho.

“It’s a perfect location for this type of job (because of all the tourists traveling through here),” Calhoun says. “We’ve had nothing but positive (comments) from people that know that we’re up and running.”

Calhoun says one thing that sets his business apart from competing companies is the discount they offer veterans for all out-of-pocket expenses. Taking care of customers is their number one priority, Calhoun says.

“They are treated like family,” he says. “I carry a cooler on my truck that’s got water and cola. Blankets are behind my seat and we provide fruit snacks for the kids, crackers and cheese … something to make them comfortable (during a stressful situation).”

Calhoun first started working in the towing industry two years ago and he says the most common call is for a flat tire.

He grew up in Rigby but spent some time in Boise and California driving truck for a construction company. He started looking for a new career path after moving back to Rigby in 2014.

“I was tired of doing that. We were moving into layoff season and I was looking for something new and different. I answered an ad and away I went,” Calhoun says.

After years of hauling construction material, Calhoun says working directly with people and helping them out of an unpleasant situation is a refreshing change of pace.

“I’ve had a lot of people say ‘Thank God. You are our savior!’ That’s a pretty good feeling knowing that someone was able to smile in a stressful situation because I showed up,” he says.

He and his wife, Tina, have two sons living in Nampa that are planning to join them in the venture in the next several years. He says they’re looking forward to watching the business grow.

Cutthroat Towing and Recovery is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but towing services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call (208) 821-1354 for more information. You can also visit the website or Facebook page.