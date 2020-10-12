Freeze on the way as wind advisory issued for parts of eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for parts of eastern Idaho on Monday and Tuesday.

With the advisory, the NWS says to expect wind gust up to 45 mph across the Snake River Plain. Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph are expected from noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The winds come as forecasters say a fast-moving cold front pushes through the northwest.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS says in its advisory. “Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result.”

The windy conditions and subsequent dust could make travel on Interstate 15 tricky from Idaho Falls to Roberts and Interstate 86 from American Falls to Pocatello. U.S. Highways 20 and 26, specifically around the Idaho National Laboratory, could also see impacts from blowing dust.

The NWS also warns that blowing dust Monday and Tuesday could lead to temporary closures of roads.

As the winds settle, the NWS says to expect freezing temperatures through the latter half of the week.

Areas under a wind advisory shown in light brown. | Courtesy the National Weather Service