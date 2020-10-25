Governor Little to make announcement about COVID-19 in Idaho Monday
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Coronavirus
BOISE – Governor Brad Little is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 in Idaho during a press conference Monday.
A news release from the governor’s office indicates the press conference will happen at 3 p.m. from the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol building. It will be streamed live on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.
