Governor Little to make announcement about COVID-19 in Idaho Monday

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

  Published at

BOISE – Governor Brad Little is expected to make an announcement about COVID-19 in Idaho during a press conference Monday.

A news release from the governor’s office indicates the press conference will happen at 3 p.m. from the Lincoln Auditorium in the Capitol building. It will be streamed live on the EastIdahoNews.com Facebook page.

