Here’s why you may see lots of black smoke over Idaho Falls today

IDAHO FALLS — The large plumes of black smoke you see over Idaho Falls Wednesday are part of a training exercise being conducted by the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

The department is burning down a structure off 1st Street behind Planet Doom. The old building has been used over the past several years for training purposes.

“We are burning this particular structure down for them as a thank you for all the training they have allowde us to do there over the years,” IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Several firefighters are participating in the exercise. The public is asked to stay away from the area for safety reasons but updates can be found on the department’s Facebook page.

Hammon says the IFFD is always looking for older donated structures to train personnel.