Idaho Falls man arrested for child enticement

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities arrested an Idaho Falls man Thursday for allegedly enticing a child through the internet or a communication device.

While the exact details of the allegations against 49-year-old Robert LaPier were not readily available, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the arrest in a news release. The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force, which includes local law enforcement, headed up the investigation and arrest of LaPier.

He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. However, a check of Idaho’s online court portal has not yet listed any criminal charges.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208)-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

