Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell

IDAHO FALLS — An investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Bonneville County Jail.

Deputies discovered Pedro Lopez in his cell around 9 a.m. Saturday. Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell says deputies immediately began life-saving measures and called for an ambulance.

Lopez was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died Tuesday. The 28-year-old had been in custody since Oct. 20 when he was booked after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Sheriff Paul Wilde has asked the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association to investigate the incident.