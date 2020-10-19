UPDATE: Power restored on west side of Idaho Falls

UPDATE:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor says power is restored to the west side of Idaho Falls.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Power is out on the west side of Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com that crews are working to restore power. The total number of homes without power is still being calculated.

The outage on the west side of town is different from the brief outage in the area of Sunnyside Road on Monday morning. Cranor said that outage was due to a squirrel chewing on a line. Monday’s second (current) outage was caused by an “equipment problem,” according to a post on Idaho Falls Power’s Facebook page.

Idaho Falls Power does not yet have an estimated time of power restoration.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.