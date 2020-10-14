Local man in critical condition following rollover crash near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY — A local man is in critical condition at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a crash Wednesday morning.

Idaho State Police report 25-year-old Cole Minock of Victor rolled his vehicle near the Antelope Flats area in Bonneville County around 4:30 a.m. Minock was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 26 in a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu. For an unknown reason, he veered off the road at milepost 367 before the vehicle rolled.

Minock was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was flown by air ambulance to EIRMC in Idaho Falls.

A house supervisor at EIRMC confirmed Minock’s condition, at noon Wednesday.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Bonneville County EMS assisted ISP in the response.