Local medical facility changes name, moves locations in effort to better serve community

IDAHO FALLS — Several local medical providers who came together to start a practice from scratch, want you to know they’re here to help you.

In March 2019, Comprehensive Primary Care and Wellness Center opened up in the Creekside Medical Plaza in Idaho Falls. Roughly a year later, it was renamed Ridgeline Medical. Along with the name change, the independently owned practice moved to 2470 Jafer Court in Idaho Falls.

On top of offering a variety of services that fall under categories such as physical fitness, chiropractic adjustments, weight control and women’s health, Rigdeline Medical also offers primary and urgent care.

“The whole goal in starting the practice was to have a family of providers that collaborate together to take care of the whole body,” Christina Finnerty, a family nurse practitioner, told EastIdahoNews.com. “Our goal is to be able to provide a broad spectrum of care so that people don’t have to feel like they need to go to a bunch of different places. We want as many specialties under one roof as possible.”

As a group of medical professionals with different specialties, they are trying to help their patients get the help they need at an accelerated pace.

“We think our strongest asset that we have is anybody who establishes primary care with us gets all the bells and whistles added to it,” Dr. Martin Mangan mentioned.

The lobby inside of Ridgeline Medical. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Ridgeline Medical believes being able to collaborate with a team of providers in the same building is only the beginning of what sets them apart from their competition.

The providers agree that what also makes them unique is how they help patients feel comfortable when they walk through the front doors, the amount of attention they give to patients and that they allow them to have direct access to their medical provider.

“I think we all take pride in making sure that each of our patients feels like they’re genuinely a part of their healthcare plan and that they have control,” Scott Ulrich, a physician assistant, says. “We take time to teach. We stay up to date on practices, and then we present options to our patients, and we let them be a part of the practice and how they want to heal.”

Physician Assistant Monica Nealis says they want to make each patient understand that everybody in the office, not only the providers, care about them.

“It’s such a privilege to take care of people. When people come in and they’re at their most vulnerable point in their life, and they start to open up to you, and then there are things that are bothering them or things that need to be managed, we’re dropping everything,” Mangan explained. “We’re trying to do it for the patient.”

Ridgeline Medical would also like community members to know it’s offering drive-up flu vaccinations and COVID-19 evaluations and orders for testing. To learn more, visit Ridgeline Medical’s Facebook page.

A room inside Ridgeline Medical. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

The x-ray room inside Ridgeline Medical. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com