Local woman’s art on display at Marshall Public Library in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – A unique style of art is on display at Marshall Public Library.

The public is invited to see the abstract artwork by local artist Sunny Sage Bybee. The type of art she creates is made with fluid acrylic paint on canvas with a process called paint pouring. Using no brushes, she pours the paint on the canvas to create a fluid image. Bybee takes inspiration from past trauma and recovery to make her artwork and hopes to inspire resilience in survivors of domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression. The creative process has helped her cope and given her new insights, which she enjoys sharing with others.

“We’re very lucky that community members are so willing to share their artistry with Marshall Public Library,” said Jen Hawkins, Library Specialist with the Marshall Public Library. “Sunny Sage Bybee volunteered her work for display and we welcome her striking images and inspiring story.”

Her work will be on display at the Marshall Public Library during October and November.

To view more of her work, visit her Facebook page or follow her on Instagram.

To find details on other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit its website or like the library’s Facebook page.

If you have an idea for a future display at the Marshall Public Library, contact Library Specialist Jen Hawkins at (208) 232-1263 ext. 106 or jhawkins@marshallpl.org.