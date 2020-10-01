Man arrested for lewd conduct for having sex with teen on church property

BLACKFOOT — Deputies arrested a Blackfoot man Wednesday after he admitted to having sex with a teenage girl, court documents allege.

Greggory Mark Collard, 19, is charged with two felony counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16. According to court documents, the charges stem from two incidents where Collard is alleged to have had sex with the 13-year-old victim on the property of a local church on Putnam Drive in July.

The investigation into Collard began July 31 when the victim’s mother contacted Blackfoot Police saying she found messages on the girl’s phone indicating she might be having a sexual relationship with Collard. According to court documents, the victim disclosed in a forensic interview that she had sex twice with Collard, the first time on July 4 at the church building underneath an outdoor pavilion.

The victim then described a second encounter at the same location that happened about two weeks later. Deputies also interviewed Collard.

“Greg advised that he did have sexual intercourse with (the victim) one time at the LDS Church’s property, but believed it was before the 4th of July,” a deputy writes in the probable cause. “Greg stated he didn’t know how old she was and he was very intoxicated on alcohol and high on marijuana.”

When speaking with an investigator, Collard reportedly said when he found out the victim’s age he stopped communicating with her.

When deputies booked Collard into the Bingham County Jail, the victim’s mother disclosed that the 13-year-old said she had sex with Collard four times. Investigators said in the probable cause they intended to conduct another forensic interview and look into potentially adding more charges.

Collard remains in jail on $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 8 at the Bingham County Courthouse.