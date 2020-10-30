Man killed in crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Oct. 29, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 65.5, in the south Pocatello area.

Elton L. Zundel, 67, of Pocatello, was driving northbound on Interstate 15 in a 2013 Volvo S60. Zundel drove off the right shoulder of the road and the vehicle rolled. Zundel was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.