Police: Missing Utah boy found safe in Oregon, mother in custody

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Police say the mother of a missing Millcreek boy at the center of an Amber Alert investigation was taken into custody Thursday after her son was found safe in Oregon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Unified police announced 6-year-old Terran Butler had been found safe in Coos Bay, Oregon, and his biological mother, Emily Jolley, was taken into police custody.

The pair was previously spotted in Roseburg, Oregon, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.

Police thought the mother may be headed to the small town of Yachats, on the Oregon coast in the central part of the state, Cutler said.

Jolley, 43, is accused of kidnapping Terran during a supervised visit Saturday, according to police. Jolley does not have custody of the child. An Amber Alert for Terran was issued Monday.

Police said Jolley was in Roseburg with Terran and 56-year-old Bonnie Jackson, a friend and sympathizer of Jolley’s, according to a news release from Unified police. As of 4:30 p.m., officials have not given further information on Jackson or whether or not she was with Jolley or the child when the two were located.

The Lincoln County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the case.

BREAKING: police confirm 6 year old missing boy has been recently spotted with his mother in Oregon. Sheriff’s office in Lawrence County now involved and the FBI. @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/n4Bsi2gRv5 — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaKSL) October 1, 2020

Police also looking for this woman Bonnie Jackson. They say she is assisting with the kidnapping of six-year-old Terran Butler. She is driving a 2015 blue Honda, Civic Utah license plate 371WW. Please have confirmation they are in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/JJxx794z1K — Felicia Martinez (@FeliciaKSL) October 1, 2020

Contributing: Felicia Martinez, KSL TV