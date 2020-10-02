TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
46°
clear sky
humidity: 75%
wind: 5mph SSE
H 58 • L 52

Police: Missing Utah boy found safe in Oregon, mother in custody

Jacob Klopfenstein, KSL.com

Utah

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Police say the mother of a missing Millcreek boy at the center of an Amber Alert investigation was taken into custody Thursday after her son was found safe in Oregon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., Unified police announced 6-year-old Terran Butler had been found safe in Coos Bay, Oregon, and his biological mother, Emily Jolley, was taken into police custody.

The pair was previously spotted in Roseburg, Oregon, according to Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler.

Police thought the mother may be headed to the small town of Yachats, on the Oregon coast in the central part of the state, Cutler said.

Jolley, 43, is accused of kidnapping Terran during a supervised visit Saturday, according to police. Jolley does not have custody of the child. An Amber Alert for Terran was issued Monday.

Police said Jolley was in Roseburg with Terran and 56-year-old Bonnie Jackson, a friend and sympathizer of Jolley’s, according to a news release from Unified police. As of 4:30 p.m., officials have not given further information on Jackson or whether or not she was with Jolley or the child when the two were located.

The Lincoln County (Oregon) Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the case.

Contributing: Felicia Martinez, KSL TV

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: