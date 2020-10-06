TODAY'S WEATHER
Sponsored by Maverik
75°
clear sky
humidity: 17%
wind: 14mph SSW
H 75 • L 75
Submit a name to Secret Santa

Police seeking information about alleged Liquor Store burglary

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Crime Watch

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Courtesy Chubbuck Police Department

CHUBBUCK — Authorities are looking for information about two women involved in the alleged theft of alcohol from a local store.

The alleged crime occurred at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the Liquor Store at 4820 Yellowstone Avenue, according to a Chubbuck Police Department news release.

Police reports show that two females described as Native American between 5’3” and 5’4” tall, left the business with bottles of alcohol without paying. An employee at the store followed them outside of the business in the parking lot and watched the females entering a white sedan. As the clerk approached the sedan, a male subject pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk and then drove away going north on Yellowstone Avenue.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the individuals contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.

Courtesy Chubbuck Police Department

Courtesy Chubbuck Police Department
SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: