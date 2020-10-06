Police seeking information about alleged Liquor Store burglary

CHUBBUCK — Authorities are looking for information about two women involved in the alleged theft of alcohol from a local store.

The alleged crime occurred at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday at the Liquor Store at 4820 Yellowstone Avenue, according to a Chubbuck Police Department news release.

Police reports show that two females described as Native American between 5’3” and 5’4” tall, left the business with bottles of alcohol without paying. An employee at the store followed them outside of the business in the parking lot and watched the females entering a white sedan. As the clerk approached the sedan, a male subject pointed what appeared to be a firearm at the clerk and then drove away going north on Yellowstone Avenue.

Police are requesting that anyone with information about the individuals contact the Chubbuck Police Department at (208) 237-7172.

Courtesy Chubbuck Police Department

