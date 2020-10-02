Portneuf Medical Center tightens visitation policy as COVID numbers rise

POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center is revising its visitation policy due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Friday at 4 p.m., the only people allowed in the hospital and Portneuf clinics will be on-duty staff, physicians and patients seeking care, according to a news release.

“The health and safety of our patients, their families, and team members are our top priority at Portneuf Medical Center,” stated CEO Jordan Herget. “In order to protect our patients and staff from the increased level of COVID-19 in the community, we are restricting visitation privileges.”

Exceptions to the policy will be made in the following circumstances:

Delivering mothers – one companion/visitor

Pediatric patients – parents/immediate caregiver

Ambulatory care and same day surgery patients – one visitor

Developmentally delayed adults

Hospice patients; end-of-life care

“We are implementing this policy change in an abundance of caution to keep our healthcare staff and providers safe and protected, allowing us to safely care for our patients,” said Dr. Daniel Snell, chief medical officer of Portneuf Medical Center.

