Rain and snow expected in parts of eastern Idaho this weekend

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service predicts cool temperatures, rain, and potential snow at higher elevations this weekend.

A weather system moving through the pacific northwest will arrive in eastern Idaho Saturday evening, bringing precipitation across the region. The NWS reports rain will cover most of east Idaho through early Sunday morning and a snow/rain mix is expected at higher elevations in places like Stanley and Island Park.

“Temperatures will feel more fall-like for much of next week as this weekend system appears to have finally brought fall to eastern Idaho for at least the next week if not longer,” the NWS says.

The snow/rain mix will likely transition to snow in the passes by Sunday morning. Snowfall between one to two inches is expected in Stanley with dusting in areas as far south at Ketchum. Light measurable snow is expected in Island Park.

The Central Mountains could see as much as 10 inches of snow at higher elevations. Most snowfall is expected to be between one to six inches.

With the system, gusty winds between 15 and 20 mph are expected.

