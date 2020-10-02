Secret Santa is back. This year he’s giving away more than $500,000 (A LOT more!)

It’s our favorite time of year, and Secret Santa is back to give more money and gifts than ever before!

For the sixth year in a row, a local man has asked EastIdahoNews.com to help find people and families living in eastern Idaho who are in need. Secret Santa is a real person who wants to remain anonymous and wants to help as many people as he can.

READ: FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ABOUT SECRET SANTA

We will be surprising deserving people and families from now until Christmas with gifts unique to their circumstances.

Last year he gave away $500,000. This year he’s giving away more – A LOT more!

We need your help finding the most deserving people in our communities who have a real need, are doing the best they can with what they have and wouldn’t typically ask for a handout.

Here are the rules:

You cannot nominate yourself. If you’re truly in desperate need of help, have someone nominate you.

Recipients must live in east Idaho.

Nominations will only be accepted by using the form below. Phone calls, emails, texts and Facebook messages to EastIdahoNews.com do not increase your chances of being chosen.

Secret Santa will decide who receives gifts and money. The EastIdahoNews.com elves will surprise recipients until Christmas morning. Some of the reactions will be recorded and shared on EastIdahoNews.com.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone!

Click here to submit a name to Secret Santa.